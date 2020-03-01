Share:

Sialkot - Ameer Jamaat-i-Islami Central Punjab Muhammad Javed Kasuri has said that present government has badly failed to deliver because Prime Minister Imran Khan is not keeping his promises made during elections. The present government has given gift of price hike and inflation to nation and deprived them of bread. He was talking to newsmen here at a local hotel the other day. General Secretary Central Punjab Bilal Qudarat Butt, Ameer District Sialkot Shakeel Thakur, Sheikh Attique, Imtiaz Baryar, Muhammad Afzal Sulehari and others were present on the occasion. Javed said Jamaat-i-Islami had started campaign against dearness and soaring inflation from February 20. This campaign will soon begin in all districts, tehsils and town also whereas the drive will continue untill govt stabilises prices of daily use items. He said PTI govt had handed over the economy of Pakistan to clerks of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and these IMF clerks were destroying Pakistan day by day.