LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is focusing on its manifesto and taking all possible measures to fulfil its promises made with the people.

In a statement issued here, he said the obsolete system of the past government ruined the national institutions. The government was eradicating corruption of decades, he added.

The CM said that the opposition parties were not united and their only agenda was to protect their corruption. He said that the past rulers committed corruption instead of paying attention to national progress and prosperity. Politics of those who looted national exchequer had come to an end, he added.

The PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had put the country in the right direction, Usman Buzdar said, adding that the government steps were bringing ease in the lives of people. He further said, the PTI government would complete its tenure as the public had given it mandate for five years.

— Coronavirus: the situation is normal in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that all the precautionary and preventive measures have been taken for checking spread of Coronavirus.

“The situation is normal in Punjab and there is nothing to worry about. People should pay no heed to rumours,” he said, adding, healthcare providers should play their due role for raising awareness among the masses about Coronavirus. He said that all segments of society would have to play due role in this regard.

Usman Buzdar stated that instructions had been issued to the health department and concerned institutions for implementation on SOPs formulated in this regard. He directed health department and other concerned institutions to remain alert round the clock.

— condoles death

of labourers

in Chunian

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of labourers due to boiler explosion in a factory near Chunian.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He also sought a detailed report from the administration.

— message on World Civil Defence Day

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the importance of Cvil Defence institution has been increased and its role could not be ignored in present circumstances.

In his message on the World Civil Defence Day, the CM said that remodeling institutions on modern lines was need of the hour. He said that Civil Defence Institution played an important role in safeguarding the lives of citizens in peace as well as war. He further said that the basic purpose of this intuition was to protect the citizens from earthquake, floods or the natural calamities and to establish a safe society.

Observing this day was to pay tributes to those people who discharged national responsibility, he said while reiterating commitment to take all possible steps to further strengthen Civil Defence Institution.

— welcomes US-Taliban peace pact

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has welcomed agreement between America and Taliban, saying it was a giant leap towards peace in the region. He said that Pakistan had played a key role in materializing the agreement and it was a big victory for Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan. This pact would bring stability in the region and a new era of progress and prosperity would be started. Today’s agreement was a gift for the people of Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan hosted millions of Afghan refugees for the years. It was a historic day for Afghan refugees as well, he said. The positive role of Pakistan for the peace pact had been largely appreciated in the whole world. This pact would increase trade activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan and would leave far-reaching impacts on the national economy, he said.

— takes strict notice of irregularities in PEF

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of a news aired on a private channel regarding irregularities in Punjab Education Foundation, sought a report from Secretary Schools Education. He also directed Chairman CM Inspection Team for probing the matter and said that facts would be revealed after investigating the matter from every aspect within seven days and a report should be submitted to the CM Office besides taking action against the responsible.