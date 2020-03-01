Share:

PESHAWAR - The Gandhara Hindko Academy has published the Hindko language translation of the Persian poetry by poet-philoso­pher Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Titled “Barg-e-Lala” (The tulip flower), the 100-page publication is a meticulous effort by a late poet and writer from Peshawar, Khwaja Ya­qoob Akhtar Sethi (No­vember 5, 1934 – Janu­ary 16, 2017). Tulip is considered a symbol of perfect love. Allama Iqbal frequently used “Lala” in his Persian poetry.

Late Khwaja Yaqoob Akhtar Sethi did the translation of a long poem by Allama Iqbal, “Lala-e-Toor”, which was published in “Payam-e-Mashriq” (The message from the East), a col­lection of philosophical Persian poetry by Allam Iqbal whose first edi­tion came out in the year 1923.

Through “Payam-e-Mashriq” Allama Iqbal had tried to bring the East and the West clos­er to each other. He had composed the poetry in reply to Western Divan of Goethe, a famous Ger­man poet.

The great Muslim thinker of the subcon­tinent in “Payma-e-Mashriq” highlighted those social, moral and religious truths which in­fluenced the spiritual de­velopment of individuals and communities.

The “Payam-e-Mashriq” is applauded as a compelling effort by a distinguished Eastern poet, gifted with knowl­edge of the Western liter­ature and thought, to en­ter into a dialogue with Europe.

It is a collection of qua­trains, followed by a clus­ter of poems explaining Allama Iqbal’s philoso­phy of life and some po­etical sketches of the European poets, philoso­phers and politicians.

The Hindko language translation “Barg-e-La­la” has a total of 163 Per­sian Rubayat (quatrains) from “Lala-e-Toor” long poem of Allama Iqbal taken from “Payam-e-Mashriq”.

A senior Hindko lan­guage writer, poet and research scholar, Mu­hammad Ziauddin, has written the foreword to the “Barg-e-Lala” by terming the publication a commendable effort to convey the message of Allama Iqbal to Hind­ko language readership in an easily understand­able style.

“Allama Iqbal por­trayed the feelings of the Muslims of the sub­continent through his unmatched poetry. He awakened the Muslim through his poetic work after understanding well the Islamic teach­ings. He conveyed his philosophical thoughts to common people through an easy lan­guage,” said the writer, who is general secretary of the Gandhara Hindko Board, in his comments on the book.

Ziauddin said though Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s Urdu poetry was translated into the Hind­ko language by fellow writers such as Profes­sor Hussam Hur and others in the past, late Khwaja Yaqoob Sethi performed a well-need­ed task by translating the Persian work of the na­tional poet into the Hind­ko language.