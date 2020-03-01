Share:

Cheating kills creativity and unfortunately it is ingrained in our society. Appalling education standards are one of the causes. Cheating habits confine our youth to replication instead of innovative ideas. Our examination papers should be conceptual so that pupils can use their mind and by doing so we might produce creative graduates.

Copying culture abstains the person from using his own mind and relying on others’ content which definitely restricts a person’s innovative ideas and once it is ingrained, it reflects at all ages. It is really surprising that some writers who write letters in different newspapers seem to copy the content of other writers. It is better to write on different, new and creative topics so that readers might get awareness about which topic awareness requires.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karach.