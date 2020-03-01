Share:

LAHORE - National Level of Math Mastery Competition 2020 to find “Brain of Pakistan” was held at Punjab College Campus Lahore, powered and well thought-out by Allied Schools.

Renowned personalities from education field, teachers and parents attended the event. Kimberley Langen, CEO & Founder of Spirit of Math was the Chief Guest of the event whereas Mian Zorain Masood, Country Head Spirit of Math, Mian Haroon Masood, Lead Strategist- Spirit of Math(Former Mayor of Gujrat), Prof. Ashar Johnson Khokhar, HoD Education Department FCCU and Khadija Burhan, Assistant Prof. FCCU graced the occasion as Guests of Honour.

In the event, prize distribution ceremony took place for the winners and the Mathematics Teachers at Regional and National Level of Math Mastery Competition 2020.

For the position holders at Regional Level, the 1st Position holder and the teacher were awarded PKR. 10,000/- and a merit certificate each; 2nd Position holder and the teacher were awarded PKR. 7,000/- and a merit certificate each; the 3rd position holder and the teacher were awarded PKR. 5,000/- & merit certificate each.

At National Level, M. Ramish Khan from Iqbal Campus, Central-I Region got first position and received PKR. 100,000/-, gold medal, shield and a merit certificate whereas the teacher was awarded with cash prize of PKR. 20,000/- and a certificate. Imtisal Iqbal from Fatima Campus Daska-Upper Punjab Region got 2nd Position and awarded with PKR. 50,000/- silver medal, shield along with merit certificate and the teacher was awarded with PKR. 15,000/- and a certificate. Mujtaba Shahid from Jhang Sadar Campus-Rachna Region and Bazil Shahzad from Fatima Campus Daska-Upper Punjab Region secured 3rd position and were awarded with cash prize of PKR. 25,000/- bronze medal, shield & a merit certificate each whereas the teachers were awarded with certificate & cash prize of PKR. 10,000/- each. M. Ramish Khan from Iqbal Campus, Central-I Region was awarded with the shield of Brain of Pakistan.

At the end of the event, a group photograph of the participating students of Math Mastery 2020-National Level was taken with the Chief Guest, Guests of Honours, Project Director-Allied Schools and senior officials of Allied School Head Office.