ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has welcomed the US-Afghan peace deal signed yesterday in Qatar and termed it a commencement of sustained peace and stability in Afghanistan that will also contribute positively to connectivity and regional prosperity as well.

According to a statement issued here on Saturday, the NA speaker said achieving sustainable peace and security and ensuring long-term development, progress and prosperity in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s best national interest. He maintained Pakistan had always been a staunch supporter of resolution of disputes through peaceful means. He said that armed conflict in Afghanistan had forced people to abandon their home and seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

“Peace in Afghanistan would create conducive environment for them to return to their homeland with honour and take part in the national development,” he added. Asad Qaiser reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve and continued commitment to the Afghan peace process.

The NA speaker continued that a national dialogue was being arranged in Islamabad on March 17, 2020 to look into the challenges arising out of the post US-Afghan peace with specific reference to Pakistan. He further said that representatives of political parties, parliamentarians, academia, intelligentsia, diplomats, media personnel and civil society would be invited to take part in the discourse and would provide policy guideline for devising future strategy arising after peace and stability in Afghanistan.