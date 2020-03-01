Share:

The Federal government has so far authorized release of Rs 464.707 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs 701 billion.

Under its development program, the government has authorized release of an amount of Rs 193.073 billion for federal ministries, Rs 157.716 billion for corporations and Rs 34.215 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the government authorized release of Rs 38.45 billion for security enhancement in the country .

An amount of Rs 77.655 billion has also been authorized for the blocks managed by Finance Division under the government’s 10 years development program.

Similarly for Higher education Commission, the government authorized an amount of Rs 22.38 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 29 billion while Rs 229.470 million were released for Pakistan Nuclear Energy Authority for which the government had allocated Rs 301.48 million in the development budget.

Under current year’s development agenda, the government authorized release of Rs 145.009 billion for National Highway Authority (NHA) against its allocations of Rs 154.96 billion.

Under annual development agenda, the government also released Rs 10.143 billion for Railways Division out of total allocation of Rs 16 billion, Rs 6.087 billion for Interior Division, and Rs 7.53 billion for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division.

The Revenue Division received Rs 4.26 billion whereas the Cabinet Division also received Rs 30.175 billion for which an amount of Rs 39.986 billion has been allocated for the year 2019-20.

The government also released Rs 21.167 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs 27.26 billion and Rs 13.047billion for Gilgit Baltistan (Block and other projects).