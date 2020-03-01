Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has demanded for awarding a Nobel Prize to Prime Minister Imran Khan in recognition of his historic role in Afghan peace. He said that Imran Khan is the only political leader who has been opposing the war in the region. By all aspects he deserves a Nobel Prize of Peace.

He said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a peace message against India’s war hysteria by setting a captured Indian pilot free. Nineteen years of war is now going to an end in Afghanistan because of sincere efforts of Pakistan.”

In a media statement issued by Governor House Lahore on Sunday, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Premier Imran Khan had since America and its allies waged war in Afghanistan been calling for resolving the dispute through dialogue, and today America and Taliban conceded to Imran Khan’s standpoint.

He said that by grace of Allah Almighty, today war is dying down and peace is taking roots in Afghanistan. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has played a historic and decisive role in Afghan peace, and Taliban-America Peace Accord is the victory of principled stand of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Governor Punjab said that the entire world community is also praising Pakistan Army for rendering great sacrifices in establishment of peace. The 220 million Pakistanis are proud of Pakistan Armed Forces which fought out terrorism effectively. Pakistan is all supportive of peace in the region as it will do ensure progress and prosperity, he added.

Ch Sarwar said that Pakistan is advocating for peace even today, and India must resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions instead of using guns and bullets for this purpose. Atrocities against Indian Muslims must be halted otherwise threats to regional peace will continue to loom high due to India’s such negative activities, he added.