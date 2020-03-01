Share:

ISLAMABAD - Warning that the New Delhi carnage of Muslims and the state-sponsored terror in India would have dire consequences, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday once again sought intervention of the international community. “The international community must intervene or else the carnage of Muslims in Delhi and the state-sponsored terror in India through police & RSS gangs is going to lead to radicalisation of the 200 million Muslims just the Kashmiri youth,” Prime Minister said in his tweets. Imran Khan elaborated the carnage of Muslims and state-sponsored terror through police and RSS gangs in New Delhi was going to lead to radicalisation of the 200 million Indian Muslims just as the Kashmiri youth has been radicalised through the oppression of Indian occupation forces and deaths of almost 100,000 Kashmiris. “I have been predicting that unless the international community intervenes these developments will have disastrous consequences not only for the region but eventually for the world also,” he added. He had been repeatedly saying that Modi’s Hindu Supremacist agenda was akin to the Nazi pogrom of Jews in the 1930s. At least 38 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the worst sectarian violence in Delhi, as groups of Hindus and Muslims clashed. The violence began after weeks of protests over a citizenship law that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government introduced in December, which eases the path to Indian citizenship for minority groups from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries. Critics say the law is biased against Muslims and undermines India’s secular constitution. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has denied having any bias against India’s 180 million Muslims. Cambridge University Lecturer, Priya Gopal has said a very dangerous supremacist ideology is out on the streets in India and targeting the Muslim population.