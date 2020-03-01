Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will give away need based Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships to the first batch of deserving bright students on Monday.

Twenty-four billion rupees would be spent on this four year programme to support two hundred thousand students, half of them girls, from low income backgrounds.

As part of the Ehsaas scholarships policy, two percent scholarships will be exclusively awarded to students with special needs.

Overall, fifty thousand scholarships will be given every year to enhance financial access to higher education for the deserving students.