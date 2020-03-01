Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan, while briefing, said that three major hospitals of Punjab had been fully dedicated to treat the Coronavirus suspects and established patients if reported.

He told that arrangements of 950 isolation beds had also been prepared in these hospitals, besides, a comprehensive awareness campaign had also been launched across Punjab.

Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan further briefed that all administrative officers were issued directions in this regard to get the fruitful results by utilizing cable, social media and mainstream media for the purpose.

He further said that directions also had been passed to display the boards at cinema halls, shopping centers, public places, airports, railway stations and bus terminals having labeled the precautionary measures for general public.

Chief Secretary told Dr. Zafar Mirza that health advisory had already been issued to all educational institutions.

He said that screening process of the passengers was going on and as many as screening of one thousand people had been completed so far.

Maj. Azam Suleman said that for the establishment of emergency isolation centers in case of any untoward situation, the Secretary Higher Education was directed in this regard.

He requested Dr. Zafar Mirza to share the data with Punjab Government regarding the devotees entered in Punjab from Iran and also helped the Punjab Government to procure all required safety equipments.