Share:

Support for access to essential medicines is pledged under Millennium Development Goal (MDG) 8 and the provision of affordable, high quality and appropriate essential medicines is a component of functioning health systems. Twenty-six percent of Pakistani population is suffering from diabetes, according to National Survey 2016-17 on diabetes and 17 million of Pakistani are suffering from kidney disease and the number has also increased in previous couple of years.

Last week, all of sudden prices of medicine products which are being commonly used for the treatment of diabetes, cancer, kidney and others diseases sky rocketed within a day. As per report the price of injection which is used during dialysis of kidneys increased by 72.5 Per cent from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 13,800 and the price of insulin raised by 30 Per cent from Rs. 2,700 to Rs. 2,300.

The government is continuously dropping the bombshell in the shape of price hikes and tariffs of various products and services. Would our government announce what will be next as we may prepare ourselves accordingly?

FAHAD RIND,

Johi.