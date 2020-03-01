Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said reports have been summoned from all provincial governments about the steps and arrangements taken to deal with the Coronavirus. In a statement here on Saturday, the SAPM said facilities to diagnose the disease had been provided in Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore. “It is the resolve of Prime Minister Imran Khan that we should not be afraid of Coronavirus rather fights it. The special assistant maintained proper awareness would be created amongst the general public in order to ensure their protection from the virus. “We should keep in mind that the recovery rate of this disease is over 98 per cent. There is no need to be worry. The virus is curable, however, taking care of cleanliness is of vital importance,” she added. Later, addressing a press conference, she said National Action Plan (NAP) had been chalked out to cope with Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the NAP would be put up at the Federal Cabinet’s meeting.