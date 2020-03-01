Share:

JACOBABAD - Tree plantation should be made compulsory in Sindh if we are to make the province greener and create a healthy environment for our future generations, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raaz Khan Pathan here on Saturday. Inaugurating a tree plantation campaign at IBA community college’s campus, he stressed that people of Sindh, particularly those living in the city, should educate their children on the benefits of tree plantation. He, on the occasion, sought the concerned authorities’ support for launching the campaign in order to make people aware about the positives of planting trees. Asking the authorities to take notice of cutting of trees across Sindh, the PTI leader demanded the Sindh govt impose a ban on cutting of trees in the province. In the end, prayers were offered for the integrity and prosperity of Pakistan.