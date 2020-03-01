Share:

rawalpindi - The provincial government has released Rs226 million to avoid outbreak of Coronavirus in the province.

Similarly, protective measures have also been adopted to create awareness among the people about the deadliest Coronavirus. These views were expressed by Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan at a press conference after his visit to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Coronavirus Filter Clinic.

He was also flanked by Medical Superintendent (MS) BBH Dr Muhammad Raffique and other senior doctors. The minister said that as many as 35 suspected patients of Coronavirus were reported in last week across the province but pathological reports of all of them were declared negative by National Institute of Health (NIH).

He said that the government was fully aware about the threat and adopted all the protective measures.

“The funds had been released to establish High Dependency Units in all the big cities of the province and install screening machines on the entry of the districts from airports,” he said.

He said that the provincial government contacted religious scholars, prayer leaders, educational institutions to create awareness among the people about the precautionary measures for the virus.

Fayyaz said there was need to inform the people that Coronavirus mortality rate is 2.5 percent while 97.5 percent people recover from the virus so there is no need to be panic.

He said the provincial government asked the district administrations across the province to ensure the availability of the face masks in the market on actual price and stop hoarding.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar constituted a special committee of the provincial cabinet to monitor the health facilities in the province for the coronavirus.

He said the daily report had been shared with the special committee and it shared the data with federal government.

“The people should adopt protective measures and ensure hand washing,” he advised.

Fayyaz said that the government also contacted World Health Organization (WHO) so all the medical care will be provided to the suspected patients as per protocol issued by international organisation.

Replying to a query about dengue virus, the minister said that the provincial government did not overlook the dengue virus and under the leadership of health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the work had been launched to save people from dengue virus this year.

However, he admitted that the dengue virus spread fast in Rawalpindi last year but said that learning from last year’s experience, the government started the work with the start of spring season and it would be controlled in coming days.

In a reply to a query about separate health facility for Coronavirus, he said that Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) had been declared focal hospital in Rawalpindi. On the occasion, MS BBH Dr Muhammad Raffique said that there were 16 beds in each ward, isolation centre was established in BBH while six-bed High Dependency Unit (HDU) is working. He added on the directives of Punjab government, 100-bed facility had been established in RIU for patients of Coronavirus.