KARACHI - Following the advisory issued by the National Institute of Health–Pakistan, Field Epidemiology & Disease Surveillance Division, Islamabad and Sindh Health Ministry on Saturday, in order to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus in the province, advised all the families in Quarantine at their homes not to send their children to schools for fourteen (14) days with effect from their return to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is also holding meetings with the concerned ministries on daily basis to review the measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the province.

Similarly, every advisory is issued after the endorsement of the chief minister.