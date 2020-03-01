Share:

Mother, 2 toddlers injured as joy train skids off track

Lahore (Staff Reporter):

A woman and her two toddling sons were injured after the joy train they were riding skidded off the track here in Jilani Park (formerly known as Racecourse Park) on Saturday. The wounded mother, Humaira, and both of her sons, three-year-old Moaz and two-year-old Daim were provided treatment by the rescuers reaching the spot.

Newly-wed woman kills herself

Lahore (Staff Reporter):

A newly-wed woman committed suicide by hanging herself at the house of her husband here in Shalimar area on Saturday. Police said Salma was married to Husnain sometime back and the couple had raised serious differences over domestic issues.

Father of 2 goes missing in drain

Lahore (Staff Reporter):

Efforts of rescuers spanning over several hours have so far failed to recover a young man from the main sewerage drain passing through Samanabad area. The man had accidentally fallen into the drain here on Saturday. Rescuers said that 27-year-old Muhammad Khalil, actually a dweller of Johar Town, was busy displaying a banner on a pole along the drain when all of a sudden he slipped and fell into the chocking filth. The man still missing in the drain is said to be only breadwinner of his two little children.

Man survives lightening

Lahore (Staff Reporter):

A direct lightening struck a man in Sooay Asil area of Kahna here in early Saturday hours. Omar Farooq however survived and shifted to Jinnah Hospital where the burn wounds he received are being treated.