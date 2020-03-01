Share:

The state of Jammu & Kashmir has been under curfew since August 2019. During this period we have seen international media also highlighting the human rights violations and demanded from India to end the curfew and free the arrested leaders. The Kashmir issue is in the limelight of global discussions. The government of Pakistan is trying to aware global leaders about the RSS ideology and the atrocities in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. This global attention to the Kashmir issue can be helpful to build more pressure on the Indian Government to stop the violations of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.

No doubt Pakistan’s diplomatic stance is being highly appreciated at the global level. From top media like BBC, CNN, Newyork Times to the members of parliament of different countries condemned India’s decision and curfew in the occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Pakistan has a committee for Kashmir affairs & also a Ministry for the Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan. But unfortunately, current & previous chairmen of the Kashmir committee haven’t been very energetic and passionate about this sensitive issue.

I would like to urge the Government of Pakistan and AJK to formulate a team of Young and energetic scholars of history, International Relations & specialists on Kashmir issue instead of spending huge amounts on rallies and media campaigns inside Pakistan. The responsibility of this team should be to visit different countries to highlight the atrocities & human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir. This team should form the strategies for the global movement for the Kashmiri’s right of self-determination.

QAISAR ANSAR KASANA,

Islamabad.