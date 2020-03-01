Share:

KARACHI - The Rangers in a raid here captured thousands surgical masks and arrested two persons involved in hoarding of masks after two cases of novel coronavirus reported in Pakistan. The paramilitary force conducted a raid at PECHS and arrested an owner of a car showroom who was involved in the illegal practice amid the fear of coronavirus in public. The law enforcement agency on indication of accused Mohammad Usman captured 74,000 surgical masks and 200 infusion water drips from a place in the city, a spokesman said. The accused had purchased large number of the masks in partnership with a car showroom owner Muzammil. The man was selling the masks at the OLX at inflated price, Rangers spokesman said. The paramilitary force also conducted a raid at Water Pump area and arrested a shopkeeper for hoarding face masks. The agency recovered large quantity of the masks, which were being sold by the accused at 1650 rupees per packet, officials said. Earlier, it was reported that amid coronavirus outbreak Pakistan running out of surgical masks and the cost has been surged by thousand percent. An artificial shortage of surgical masks created by the vested interests. The profiteers became active to make a good fortune out of the opportunity.