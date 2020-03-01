Share:

Sialkot - Robbers looted cash, mobile phones and motorcycles from people in different areas here the other day.

Reportedly, a citizen Iftikhar was going on Vario Road in limits of Police Station Safar on his motorbike when three robbers intercepted him and deprived him of cash, two mobile phones and motorcycle on gun point and made a good escape.

In village Muzafarpur and in village Qazi Chak, in limits of Police Station Uggoki, unidentified thieves stole motorcycles of Saqlain Ali and Rehan worth million of rupees. Police have registered cases.