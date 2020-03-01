Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A team of Sindh Food Authority on Saturday carried out raids on different hotels and shops at Mirwah Road, Railway Station Road and Newtown, and sealed one juice shop for selling expired juices and other food items. The SFA team was still conducting raids till the filing of this news, spreading panic among the shopkeepers and hotel owners who had to shut their businesses for the time being to evade fines and sealing.

Woman killed in road mishap: A woman was killed in a road accident in the limits of taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad (KGM) on Saturday. Reports say that a Shehzoor mini truck collided head on with a bike coming from the opposite side as a result of which Shremti Heman Kolhi died on the spot. Her body was shifted to taluka hospital KGM. Police took the driver into custody besides impounding the mini truck.