KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said that the Sindh government was taking every effort to address the grievances of people of the province, and the holding of open courts had proved quite productive.

He was speaking at an open court in District East of Karachi. Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, members of MQM-Pakistan also accompanied him on the occasion.

Nasir said that the sole purpose of holding these open courts was to gain first-hand knowledge of the problems being faced by the people and take action for their immediate solution. Sindh minister told people that the concerned officers of the various provincial government departments, including Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Karachi Development Authority, Excise & Taxation, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, Karachi Municipal Corporation, National Database & Registration Authority, Sindh, Board of Revenue, DMC East, District Police, Traffic Police, Cantonment Board, Education, Social Welfare, Sui Southern and K-Electric had been called here in the open court for the prompt resolution of their problems.

He said that every minister, adviser or special coordinator to Sindh CM was holding open courts in various districts and talukas of the province to listen and resolve the issues being faced by the people.

Nasir said that on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issued last month, the cabinet ministers promptly resolved various issues of the people.

The minister said that all the data of these open courts was being monitored by the Chairman office. Nasir assured the people that all their genuine problems would be solved on priority basis.

Nasir also welcomed leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, members of MQM-Pakistan and other elected representatives on the occasion, saying that the gathering of people from different parties on one platform was a positive sign.

Nasir said that the ministers of PPP address the problems of the people even in those areas from where were not voted for. The Minister told the people that the Sindh government in collaboration with the World Bank had planned to initiate projects worth billions of rupees of water and sewerage for all parts of the province. Similarly, he informed that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also issued directives for the expansion and defelopment of road infrastructure.

Nasir also informed that so far Sindh Building Control Authority had demolished 900 illegal constructions. He said that all those officers of Sindh Building Control Authority who were involved in permitting illegal constructions would be taken to task. The Minister said that the Sindh government would not surrender against any of the mafia. He said that the Sindh government would also welcome and cooperate with the federal government in any of its endeavor towards the betterment of the people of Sindh. Nasir also said that the problems being faced by the people due to the lack of place reserved for graveyards would also be addressed. The Minister also told the people to not to panic owing to the possible spread of the coronavirus as so far according to him everything was in control and the Sindh government was adopting every possible measure for the prevention of its spread. He also welcomed the approval of the replacement of Inspector General of Police, Sindh by the federal government.

Nasir said that the Sindh government would never let the officials of the Sindh Police force down in any way.

Speaking on the occasion Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman said that severe action had been initiated all those who were involved in illegal possession of state land. The Minister said that no matter whosoever was involved in these illegal possessions would be brought to justice. He told that so far 21 officials of the Revenue Department were facing disciplinary action for misusing their authority. Zamam said that in accordance with the vision of Chairman Bialawal Bhutto Zardari and the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah these open courts were being proved quite constructive for the people.