HATAY, TURKEY, - Some illegal refugees began walking toward Turkey’s northwestern border with Greece on Thursday after Turkey announced that it would no longer stop them from going to Europe, local media reported.

According to the NTV broadcaster, around 300 refugees, including Syrians, Iraqis, Iranians and Pakistanis, headed to the Pazarkule border gate in the province of Edirne.

The photos released by the NTV showed the migrants mostly young people with their backpacks, walking and waving goodbye at journalists. Some families were also seen marching with their children, the photos revealed.

Press reports said Turkey decided to open its border gates after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed and 32 others were wounded during an airstrike in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, the last rebel-held stronghold, the previous night.

Around 1.5 million Syrian refugees, fleeing from the bombardments of Syrian forces in Idlib, have recently flooded Turkey’s border with Syria.

Hosting over 3.7 million Syrians in its territory, the Turkish government had earlier announced that it could no longer cope with a new flow of refugees alone.