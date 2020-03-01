Share:

LAHORE - In order to further encourage spectators at the three remaining Pakistan Super League venues, discounted tickets for students will be available across the country at the designated TCS outlets from today (Sunday). The PSL has received an overwhelming response from cricket fans across the country with packed houses a regular feature in the Multan and Rawalpindi-legs. The National Stadium Karachi and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium had earlier seen big crowds on the opening three days of the tournament, while both venues saw passionate cricket supporters pack the two stadiums to capacity in last Sunday’s double-headers ( 22nd February). With the league entering an even more exciting stage as the six teams push hard for the four play-off berths, a new and exciting offer ‘March Madness’ has been unveiled. Through the offer, students with valid educational institute identity cards can avail a discount of 30% on the original ticket prices of VIP, Premium and VVIP categories in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The offer also encourages tickets purchasing students to bring their families and friends with them as up to seven tickets can be purchased by one student for every match across the four venues. The offer is applicable on all the remaining league matches in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi, but it is not valid for the play-offs and final. Rawalpindi will stage five more league matches, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host eight more matches and Karachi’s National Stadium will be staging four more matches.