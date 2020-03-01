Share:

rawalpindi - Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that signing a peace deal between United States of America and Taliban in Doha is a diplomatic success of Pakistan.

He said the deal will end the 19-year-long war between USA and Taliban in Afghanistan and the NATO forces will also be pulled out from the neighbouring country. He said this at a presser held in PTI Secretariat in Saddar here on Saturday. He said it was the biggest success of PM Imran Khan and his team’s diplomacy that US President Donald Trump admired the role of Pakistan in war on terror. “This also improved the image of Pakistan on world level,” he said. He said India is facing diplomatic isolation after RSS and its goons started attacking and destroying houses of Muslims, mosques and other infrastructure.

“Innocent Muslim women, men, girls, children and even old aged people are being killed and tortured in India by Hindus,” he said.

Sarwar added the Indian forces have also started genocide in occupied Kashmir on node of Indian PM Narendra Modi.

The minister said Pakistan has suspended flight operation with China after spread of Coronavirus.

All the passenger travellers are being screened on the airports to avoid outbreak of Coronavirus.

He said the strength of doctors and other officials of health department has been increased at New Islamabad International Airport to screen the passengers coming in Pakistan from other countries.