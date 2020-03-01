Share:

The voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Afghanistan will be started from tomorrow.

A spokesman of UNHCR told Radio Pakistan Peshawar Correspondent on Sunday that a repatriation center has been opened at Azakhel area of district Nowshera to register refugees who want to go back to Afghanistan.

He said the UNHCR is providing two hundred dollars to each Afghan refugee in the encashment centers after settlement in Afghanistan.

The Spokesman said two point four million Afghan refugees are living in different parts of Pakistan, out of which one million are registered and one point four million are unregistered.