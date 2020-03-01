Share:

Sialkot - Police recovered illegal weapons, wine and narcotics from different people here in different areas.

Reportedly, Sabaz Pir Police recovered a rifle from Iltaf one pistol and two bullets from Husnain Afzaal one pistol and two bullets from Hammad and Police Uggki recovered 15 litre wine from Shan Ali, 15 litre wine from Ansar of Shatab Garha and 10 litre wine from Bashir Police Head Marala recovered 1 killo and 460 grams Charas from Munir Police Moutra recovered 1 killo and 320 grams Charas from Javed. Police have registered cases.

Misappropriation

Three people including a woman allegedly misappropriated huge amount of a man here the other day.

Reportedly, three people Ilyas, Haider and Samreen misappropriated 3.5 million rupees of a citizen Zulifqar, a resident of Jinnah Colony. Cantt Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.