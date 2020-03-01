Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on February 27 for the combined consumption group decreased by 0.16 percent as compared to the previous week. The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 129.15 points against 130.67points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI was 100 collected with base 2015-16 covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732 also witnessed 1.34 percent reduction as it went down from 134.03 points in last week to 132.23 points during the week under review, it added.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 14.60 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 12.94 percent.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs 17,733 to 22,888, from Rs 22,889 to Rs 29,517, Rs 29,518 to Rs 44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also decreased by 1.85 percent, 1.23 percent, 0.92 percent and 0.75 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 13 item registered decrease, while that of 13 items prices increased with the remaining 25 items’ prices unchanged.

The prices of the commodities that recorded increase in their prices during the week under review included LPG, bananas, onions, vegetable ghee, washing soap, mustard oil, rice, curd, milk fresh, cooked dal, pulse moong and cooked beef.

During the week under review, the prices of following commodities witnessed reductions including electricity charges, tomatoes, eggs, chicken, pulse gram, sugar, wheat flour, pulse moong, fire wood, pulse mash and gur.