LAHORE - Peshawar Zalmi have called Yasir Shah in their squad as a replacement for Mohammad Mohsin. The replacement was approved by the event’s technical committee, which includes PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem. Mohsin, who had got injury during his side’s match against Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi on Friday night, will be out of action for at least a week. Mohsin was picked by Peshawar in the silver category. Pakistan’s leading Test leg-spinner Yasir donned Lahore Qalandars’ colours from 2017 to 2019 editions. In the 23 PSL matches, Yasir, who was not picked in the player draft for this edition, had taken 23 wickets at an average of 25.21.