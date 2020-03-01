Share:

Lahore - Three matches will be played in the Zameen National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2020 today (Sunday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground. According to the revised schedule, at 12:30pm, Olympia/Technimen will take on Remounts in the first match of the while at 2:00pm, Guard Group/Artema Medical will vie against ASC Polo Team in the second match and in the third and last match of the day, PBG Risala will play against Pebble Breaker at 3:30 pm.