

LAHORE – Wateen Telecom signed a MoU with the PITB for enabling e-learning in the province. Chief Minister Punjab, Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Naeem Zamindar, CEO Wateen Telecom signed the agreement at the PITB E-Government Exhibition held at Arfa Technology Park, says a press release. With the agreement, Wateen Telecom will provision an e-learning portal for graduate and post-graduate students to access and gain vital educational contents.