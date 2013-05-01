





QUETTA -



Two persons were kidnapped and a main gas pipeline was exploded by unidentified outlaws in two separate incidents in Jaffarabad district Tuesday.

Levies sources said that in the first incident, unidentified armed men kidnapped Din and Muhammad Rafiq in Subatpur area.

In the second incident, explosives planted under an 18-inch diameter gas pipeline went off in Subatpur area, suspending gas supply to Karachi and other areas of Sindh. Local administration has registered separate cases of both incidents and started further investigation.