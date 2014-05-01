ISLAMABAD - Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Syed Khursheed Shah on Wednesday advised the federal government to take rational steps in controlling electricity theft in Sindh.

“Caught thieves who are involved in electricity theft but don’t shut down feeder of the areas,” said Khursheed Shah in a meeting with Minister for Water and Power Khwaja Asif.

Sources said Khwaja Asif met Khursheed Shah in an attempt to cool down PPP’s annoyance over the statement of State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali.

Sher Ali has recently claimed all people of Sindh as electricity thieves including parliamentarians. It is relevant to mention here that PPP’s lawmakers have also submitted a privilege motion against this statement.

The sources said that both the leaders also deliberated the recent tension between the institutions and the agencies. The opposition leader asked the federal government to avoid such situation, as it could be hazardous for democracy.

The opposition leader, a day before, had commented that any possible move to remove defence minister might be dangerous under the present circumstances.

Later, talking to media, Shah said they discussed the matter of increasing loadshedding in different parts of the country. It was assured to resolve the issue very soon, he added.