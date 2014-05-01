We have all witnessed a drastic change in Pakistan’s Fashion Industry in the last few years. Pakistan Fashion Industry has grown and groomed to equal the world standards. There are many models, designers and photographers who have made a name and are well known for their tremendous work throughout the world. Pakistan’s Fashion Industry is host to many serious issues as all growing industries are in the world. As we lack Fashion Schools and colleges while the climb to the top is sometimes unethical. The need to be known as the most glamorous and well know fashion icon comes with a price. Many girls from well-known and rich families are now eager to join the fashion industry. Most of the people are looking for short cuts rather than put in a lot of effort to rise to the top. I am sure our fashion industry will grow and become more professional and our models more groomed. I do agree that there are many youngsters who have tremendous talent and are recognized on the very first go but the ratio is less. We hope and we wish that we will have a corruption free fashion industry in the near future.

SYED OMER NADEEM,

Karachi, April 29.