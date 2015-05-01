LAHORE: The adoption and implementation of the standards ISO 39001:2012 in the Road Traffic Safety Management System would help control road mishaps on the national highways and motorways.

Commandant Training College NH&MP, Mirza Faran Baig stated this while addressing an introductory workshop on ISO 39001:2012 standards held at NH&MP Training College on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the workshop was organised on the directives of Inspector General of Motorway Police Muhammad Saleem Bhatti. SSP M-2 South, Asim Gulzar, SSP N-5 North-III Munir Masood Marth, and In-charge Driving Licensing Authority (DLA) Acting /SP Inam Ellahi, and representatives of NH&MP Road Safety Training Institute also participated in the workshop.–Staff Reporter

Mirza Faran Baig said the purpose of the workshop was to create awareness about newly introduced international traffic safety standards to regulate traffic on scientific basics by identifying and analysing risk factors on roads and to minimise them with an aim to make roads safer for commuters.

These standards will supplement the already existing good practices on road safety implanted by NH&MP and it was first step towards achieving international standards on road safety through ISO 39001:2012 certification, he added.

Meanwhile, Mirza Faran Baig distributed certificates among the participants and appreciated the efforts of NH&MP training college team for conducting an effective and useful workshop.