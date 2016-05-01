TOBA TEK SINGH-The Tehsil Municipal Administration has declared 58 housing colonies being set up in the city and its surrounding areas as illegal.

In his letter addressed to additional district collector, assistant commissioner, land record assistant director and revenue sub registrar, TMO Rana Ghulam Dastagir said that the owners of these colonies had not got approval from the TMA and have not fulfilled the requirement for setting up colonies under the rules of Punjab Private Site Development Scheme Regulation Act of 2010.

He directed them to stop the sale of plots in the 58 unlawful colonies. The illegal colonies include Arch Valley and its phase 1, Subhan Garden, Arbab City, Hashmat Garden, Gulshan Nawab, Makkah City, Arch Villas, Makkah city (Rajana), Alghani Town, Alnoor Garden, Khadija City, Alrauf city, Madina colony, Karam Din Block, Hussain City, Neelam Jabbar Town, Bushra Town and Randhawa City; its phase 2, Alquraish Housing, its phase 1, Mahmood City, Millat Town, its phase 1, Lasani Town, Zamzam Town, Rehman Town, Sharif Town, Gulshan Ali, Jinnah Town, Rehman City, Al-Rehman city, Fatima Town, Peoples Colony, VIP Town, Model City, Mian Town, Rose Garden, Haziq Town, Rana City, Model City(Rajana), Gulistan Housing, New Garden Town, Hazoor Garden, Ali Ahmad Block, Garden Housing, Azafi Abadi Hazoor Garden, Garden Town phase 2, Aiman City, Muslim Town, Ayaz Garden, Shalimar Town Azafi Abadi, Gulberg Town (Rajana), Housing Scheme Gojra Road, Canal View and Ali Market are also included in the illegal projects.

Politicians, citizens join anti-gas cut sit-in: A number of leaders of various political parties and common men staged a sit-in at Shahbaz Chowk over gas supply closure and problems faced by the citizens due to the inefficiency of TMA.

The sit-in was arranged by Majlis-e-Mufad Aama (MMA). Those who joined the sit-in camp included MMA president Arif Qazi, Sunni Tehreek District Ameer Maulana Munem Siddiqui, Jamiat Ahli Hadith leader Maulana Burq Toheedi, JUI-F leaders Maulana Talha Abbasi and Maulana Mujeebur Rehman Ludhianvi, PTI leader Mian Abdul Basit, Dr Saleem Ghazi, JI leader Arshad Javed, councillors Saeed Ahmad Tahir and Nadim, PAT leader Arshad Bhutta and Imran Sidhu.

In their speeches, the leaders demanded early end to gas loadshedding, supply of clean water and sanitation system.

Meanwhile, a court has disposed of two petitions filed against SNGPL over gas loadshedding from 9pm to 6am daily as the court was assured that outages will not be carried during the time.

District and Sessions Judge M Yar had summoned SNGPL regional General Manager Hanif in the case filed by citizen Ijaz Siddiq and others. GM’s two counsels appeared in his court and gave written commitment that in future there will be no gas supply cut.

KHIDMAT CARDS: Punjab government’s Khidmat cards had been issued to 1,250 needy persons and they are getting Rs3,600 after every three months as financial aid. The district administration directed to ensure transparency in issuance of cards.