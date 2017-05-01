DUBAI:- Saudi Arabia said Sunday it had arrested 46 members of a militant cell responsible for a deadly suicide bombing attack on the Prophet's Mosque in the holy city of Medinah last summer that was blamed on Islamic State. The suspects, which included foreign and Saudi citizens, were detained in Jeddah, state news agency SPA quoted the interior ministry as saying. Three suicide bombers and two members of the security forces were killed in the unprecedented attack on the mosque and tomb of Islam's prophet Mohammed that is one of the religion's holiest sites.–Reuters