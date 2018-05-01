Share:

ISLAMABAD - Setting aside the objection of defence counsel representing Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield Properties reference, Accountability Court Islamabad Monday initiated recording the statement of investigation officer in the case.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt(R) Safdar were present when the court took up the Avenfield Properties reference.

Defence counsel objected to recording of investigation officer’s statement in the case and argued that before recording his statement, the court must complete testimony of the joint investigation team (JIT) head Wajid Zia in all the three references.

Defence Counsel Kh Haris further said that recording of investigation officer’s statement prior to Wajid Zia’s testimony would hit their defence in these corruption references. Defence counsel also moved couple of applications seeking completion of Wajid Zia’s testimony in all the three corruption references.

However, judge Mohammad Bashir accepted the plea of prosecution to complete the trial in the Avenfield Properties reference first and allowed investigation officer in the case to record his testimony in the case. The court deferred the decision on the defence counsel’s applications opposing the recording of investigation officer’s statement.

Earlier, deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi opposed the defence counsel’s plea and submitted before the court that defence should have raised this point before the testimony of Wajid Zia and now when his statement was recorded and also cross-examined by defence the stance of defence to hold back the testimony of investigation officer in the case stands no ground.

Investigation officer in the case Imran Dogar, deposing before the court, said that before his appointment as investigation officer in the case he was serving as assistant director NAB in Lahore.

He further informed that after July 28, 2017 decision he was appointed as investigation officer in the case by the competent authority. On August 3, 2017 he was handed over the investigation of Avenfield Properties reference.

He informed the court that from Volume 1 to Volume 9A of JIT report were made part of the record in the case.

Defence Counsel objecting to the point said that how the JIT report could be presented as evidence in the case. Deputy prosecutor NAB said that JIT report comprised documents and the same were attached as evidence in the case.

JIT head Wajid Zia had recorded his statement before the court in Avenfield Properties reference and he was also cross-examined by the defence counsels representing Nawaz Sharif and her daughter Maryam Nawaz.