Share:

“CPEC is a reality,” said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi last Monday on the first of the two-day CPEC Summit, at Karachi’s Bagh-i-Jinnah. The PM also talked up the China Pakistan Economic Corridor as a “project for generations”.

“Three years ago CPEC was unheard of — today it is known globally. The BRI initiative of Chinese President Xi is a project for generations. Recently, we discussed security and connectivity with Afghanistan, which also recognises CPEC as an opportunity,” he said.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, for long the Pakistani face associated with the project, was equally upbeat last week saying that CPEC is ‘not a debt trap’.

“There are lobbies that are not happy with CPEC — it is not a debt trap. Some say China will become the East India Company; they haven’t read history. China seeks partnership. There is nothing to fear for Pakistani businesses [...] this is propaganda.”

There can be many arguments made against CPEC’s comparison with the East India Company, but to dismiss it as propaganda doesn’t help address the concerns raised by many against the project. Of course, when you take a jibe against the critics for ‘not reading history’ and then in the very next sentence dub CPEC a partnership – which is precisely what the East India Company had sought initially – it doesn’t bode well for your claims either.

Regardless of how dismissive the government is, dissent against the Chinese involvement in Pakistan is gradually increasing.

Since the project’s inception three years ago, the primary question marks regarding CPEC have centered around the two routes, which symbolise the sharing of benefits that are to be reaped from it. Of course, these apprehensions were fanned in January when Senate Standing Committee on Communications, Senator Muhammad Daud Khan Achakzai claimed that the western route didn’t exist in Chinese records.

Even though the claim has been rubbished on multiple occasions since then by Ahsan Iqbal, the fact that these questions keep resurfacing is owing to the lack of transparency displayed by the government regarding CPEC – and regarding pretty much everything else.

However, two recent developments indicate that the worries regarding CPEC are more than just about distribution of benefits – which of course on its own is a mammoth fear.

Last month, Chinese engineers clashed with the police in Khanewal, with the picture of one of the workers standing atop an official vehicle going viral on social media. While the engineers were deported, the image has been interpreted by many as symbolic of Chinese hegemony over Pakistan and the compromise of state sovereignty.

A lesser known development, at least in terms of the coverage it has received are reports that a protest against the Chinese government is being plotted by Pakistani men whose wives of Uyghur ethnicity have been detained in Xinjiang. Most of these husbands are businessmen from Gilgit-Baltistan region, but many belong to other parts of the country as well.

These detentions are a part of China’s plan to ‘reeducate’ the Muslim population in Xinjiang, which Beijing believes has been indoctrinated with radical Islam, resulting in the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) that is demanding secession from China.

While the protest, should it ever materialise, will be quelled without much of an effort by the state, but the dissent is clearly growing. Furthermore, while the government seems to have showed an intent – at least in half-hearted statements – in addressing questions over Chinese hegemony, what hasn’t even been mentioned in the Chinese treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang, which is the CPEC’s origin.

Considering that most of our policymaking, both internal and external, throughout history has revolved around ‘Muslim brethren’ should there be widespread awareness of the Chinese authorities actions against the Uyghur Muslim population, the aforementioned dissent could snowball into something bigger.

Also, the fact that there is still a mainstreaming of jihadists going on, and radical Islamist continue to enjoy impunity, the double standards of the Pakistani state could be vociferously questioned in the near future.

After all, how is a state that claims to have been created for Muslims in this region, that claims a right over Kashmir on this very argument, that wants Afghanistan to ditch India in its favour with this very justification, silent on the subjugation of Muslims that are not only being targeted by the one state that has become a basket carrying all of Pakistan’s eggs, but are actually calling for self-determination in a region that is geographically contiguous to this champion Muslim state?

The writer is a Lahore-based journalist.