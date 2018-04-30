Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ariana Grande has teased new music, posting on Twitter about ‘’REM.’’

The 24-year-old singer - who has just released new single ‘Tears Left to Cry’ inspired by the terrorist attack that hit her concert in Manchester, North West England last May - has got fans speculating with a series of cryptic tweets.

Ariana tweeted the letters: ‘’rem.’’ upside down, before posting what appear to be lyrics. She wrote: ‘’last night ..... boy i met you ... yea ..... when i was sleeeeeeep ... you’re such a dream to me.’’

And added: ‘’and it was on a day like this ... yeah ... if you can belieeeeve ... if you can believe ... you’re such a dream to me.’’

The ‘Dangerous Woman’ hitmaker has not confirmed a date for the new track, but she did respond to a fan who used the hashtag. Ariana replied: ‘’Not quite yet. u know I can’t resisssst sum times. I love u.’’

The singer made a surprise appearance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival earlier this month. Ariana made a special appearance during Kygo’s set at the annual music festival, which is held in Indio, California, to perform her new single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’. The single is her first since last year’s Manchester terror attack, which left 22 people dead.

In the track, she touches on the resilience of the city, especially felt at the One Love Manchester benefit gig that she headlined in the wake of the horrific attack outside her Manchester Arena concert in May.

On the chorus, she sings: ‘’Ain’t got no tears left to cry. So I’m loving, I’m living, I’m picking it up.’’

The single - which was produced by Max Martin - also features the line: ‘’We’re way too fly to partake in all this hate. We out here vibin’, we vibin’, we vibin’.’’

The accompanying music video includes the worker bee - which has been a symbol of the city of Manchester since at least 1842.