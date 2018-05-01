Share:

Rawalpindi - An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent two murderers to Adiala Jail on judicial remand until May 15 in the murder case of school girl named Areeba Qadeer.

The two men identified as Kashif Javed and Moheen Safdar are accused of attempting to kidnap a school girl Areeba Qadeer on gunpoint and later killing her and wounding three other girls including Haleema Iqbal, Aiman Nawaz and Eesha Batool by opening indiscriminate firing at Machine Stop, within limits of Police Station (PS) Kotli Sattian on April 12, 2018.

A case was lodged against accused under sections 302/324/365/511/34 of PPC and 7 Anti Terrorism Act on complaint of Muhammad Qadeer with PS Kotli Sattian. A police teamed headed by SP Potohar Division Syed Ali and ASP Kotli Sattian Circle Javeria Muhammad Jamil had rounded up the killers from Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during a raid and presented before anti terrorism court and obtained physical remand for further interrogation.

On Monday, a police team of PS Kotli Sattian have produced the two alleged killers Kashif Javed and Moheen Safdar before ATC-2 Special Judge Salman Baig amid tight security.

The investigation officer of the case has requested the court to send the accused on judicial remand as police had completed their interrogation. He also sought a week’s time to submit a final challan for the case.

The judge also ordered police to submit the complete challan for the case so that the murder accused could be tried. On the other hand, the Chehlum of deceased was held at her native town Kamra, Kotli Sattian on Sunday. It was attended by local politicians belonging to PPP and PTI and other notables of the area.