NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Tuesday | May 01, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
8:42 AM | May 01, 2018
Labour Day being observed today
8:36 AM | May 01, 2018
Israel says Iran lied on nuclear arms, pressures US to scrap deal
8:10 AM | May 01, 2018
Pope aide Pell to stand trial on multiple sex abuse charges
11:59 PM | April 30, 2018
The problems with Non-Proliferation Regime
10:39 PM | April 30, 2018
Russian doping whistleblower Rodchenkov files countersuit
10:32 PM | April 30, 2018
Musharraf brushes aside allegations of handing over Pakistanis to US
8:37 PM | April 30, 2018
Pak-Kenya have potential to increase trade volume: PM
8:19 PM | April 30, 2018
Petrol prices to go up by over Rs 3 from May 1st
8:09 PM | April 30, 2018
Female lawyer on hunger strike over killing of Shiites in Quetta
8:00 PM | April 30, 2018
PAF provides all-out support to CAA in running new Islamabad Airport
7:47 PM | April 30, 2018
Military’s top brass decided to launch operation in Karachi, says Fawad Ch
7:37 PM | April 30, 2018
Missile strikes on Syria kill 26, mostly Iranian, forces
7:28 PM | April 30, 2018
Pakistan moves to curb urban air pollution after SC ruling
5:59 PM | April 30, 2018
Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize, says South Korea's Moon
5:38 PM | April 30, 2018
Shutter down strike of Punjab medical stores' persists on fifth day
5:04 PM | April 30, 2018
Nawaz is not innocent but an opportunist: Zardari
5:02 PM | April 30, 2018
Imran Khan expresses gratitude over successful rally at Minar-e-Pakistan
3:33 PM | April 30, 2018
Motorcyclist hit by US embassy vehicle booked under 'negligent' driving
3:25 PM | April 30, 2018
Australia scientist, 104, heads to Switzerland for assisted dying
3:17 PM | April 30, 2018
This pro wrestler tripping is the best thing you'll see today
BANI GALA PML-N PARLIAMENTARIANS
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
BANI GALA
PML-N
PARLIAMENTARIANS
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
April 30, 2018
Shah elected PML-N Sindh president
April 29, 2018
PML-N outperforms all past govts: PM
April 29, 2018
People to fully support PML-N in general elections
3:48 PM | April 27, 2018
PML-N attaches top priority to country's interest: Shahbaz
Top Stories
10:32 PM | April 30, 2018
Musharraf brushes aside allegations of handing over Pakistanis to US
2:38 PM | April 30, 2018
May appoints British-Pakistani as new home secretary
8:37 PM | April 30, 2018
Pak-Kenya have potential to increase trade volume: PM
8:09 PM | April 30, 2018
Female lawyer on hunger strike over killing of Shiites in Quetta
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus