Islamabad - The officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday conducted an operation to remove encroachments from the area of Chak Shahzad and Margalla Town.

Enforcement Directorate officials led the operation which included formations of the CDA.

Several illegal kiosks, chapper hotels, stalls of fruits and vegetables were removed from the area of Hotel Stop in Chak Shahzad. Similarly, illegal establishments were removed from Margalla Town Phase-I.