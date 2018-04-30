Share:

LOS ANGELES-Christina Aguilera teased her new album ‘Liberation’ during a concert in Azerbaijan this weekend.

The 37-year-old singer performed a show in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday and during a short interlude, a video was shown which seemed to tease the star’s upcoming eighth studio album ‘Liberation’. A fan recording of the video was posted on Twitter by fan account Xtina Daily, and shows a series of shots of the ‘Beautiful’ hitmaker whilst her voice lists a series of words beginning with ‘’ex’’.

Christina says in the video: ‘’Ex. Xtina. Exhale. Explore. Express. Experiment. Exploit. Exclusive. Exist. Expire. My existence has no expiration. This is my liberation. This is our liberation. Be liberated with me. It’s time for liberation. As one, a liberated nation.’’ The video concludes with the words ‘’Xtina, liberation’’ repeated several times.

‘Liberation’ will be Christina’s first album in six years, with her last studio venture being 2012’s ‘Lotus’. The star is yet to reveal any material from the upcoming record, but recently spoke about her childhood experience of witnessing domestic violence, and how it has ‘’empowered’’ her to make different choices in her life.

She said: ‘’I watched my mom have to be submissive, watch her Ps and Qs or she’s gonna get beat up. You can either be, unfortunately, so damaged by it that you take a turn for the worse, or you can feel empowered by it and make choices to never go down that route.

‘’I hate when people say, ‘Why doesn’t she just leave?’ There’s psychological damage and mental abuse that comes with being in a situation like that. A lot of people don’t have the ability to vocalise it themselves or have the know-how to get out.’’