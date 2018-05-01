Share:

Dulux showcases leading innovations at IAPEX

LAHORE (PR): Dulux, a leading decorative paints brand by AkzoNobel, showcased two key innovations in interior and exterior paint products, Dulux Easycare & Weathershield Powerflexx, at IAPEX 2018, the international exhibition of building materials & international architectural conference of leading manufacturers and traders, which was attended by prominent architects, allied professionals and thousands of visitors every year. At the event, AkzoNobel also announced the winner of the Dulux Lets Colour Award 2018 – an annual award handed out to an architectural or interior design project that utilises color in the most innovative manner.

This award gives architects and designers the opportunity to showcase their colourful vision, whether by incorporating current colour trends or setting the scene for the future of colour in Pakistan. Like each year, a cash prize of Rs 25,000 was awarded to Dabeer Aemani of Indus Academy and another Rs 25,000 to Tariq Alexander from Qaiser Associates for best architectural design entries.

Din Gardens Chiniot inaugurated

CHINIOT (PR): Modern residential projects should also be available in small cities of Pakistan and Din Group has started this work from Chiniot. This was stated by renowned businessman and philanthropist S M Munir, chairman Din Group of Industries, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Din Gardens Chiniot. He said that state of the art residential societies are mostly situated in the big cities, however, Din Properties Limited (DPL) took the initiative of providing modern residential facilities in small cities and towns of the country.

Din Gardens Chiniot is the first project of its series. Its main objective is to provide high standard residence on comparatively low price.

SM Imran, CEO DPL, said that Din Gardens is the first housing society of its kind that has most modern facilities. He further said that there are 5,7, 10 marla and 1 kanal residential plots and 4 and 8 marla commercial plots that can be easily purchased by only 20% down payment with 3 years easy installment plan.

JazzCash achieves record growth in Q1

ISLAMABAD (PR): JazzCash, Jazz’s mobile financial product, achieved record growth in its Mobile Account customers during the 1st quarter of 2018. As per official figures, JazzCash added half a million customers to its thirty day active base in record time of just 70 days, bringing the total active user base to over 3.5 million customers – a large step towards its mission to introduce formal financial services to the unbanked. During the quarter, JazzCash observed a growth of over 100% in terms of Mobile Account transactions versus the same quarter last year – over 90 million financial transactions performed. During the same time, customer balances in Mobile Accounts also increased by over 100%.

“JazzCash, being the leading Mobile Wallet provider in the country, is determined to bring convenient, safe and secure mobile financial services to Pakistan and our growth in this area during last quarter is a testament to this commitment,” said Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, Chief Digital & Financial Services Officer at Jazz.

Oppo holds event at Hafeez Centre

LAHORE (PR): OPPO hosted F7 Hot Sale Day of its OPPO F7, the brand’s first FHD + Super Full Screen display model, the other day at Hafeez Centre in Lahore where customers were invited to participate in fun-filled activities, win special gifts and prizes on purchase of new OPPO F7. One lucky customer won the all new OPPO F7 via a lucky draw that was held at the end of the event. The OPPO F7 features the A.I. Beauty technology 2.0 and an industry’s top 25MP front camera. With technology designed to personalise beautification for subjects on a selfie image, the phone is now available in numerous stores across the nation in Solar Red, Diamond Black and Moonlight Silver colour at a price of Rs 39,899.

On this hot sale day, George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan, said, “OPPO is always looking for new ways to bring joy and delight to our customers. The Hot Sale Day is geared towards our loyal fan base in Pakistan and we wanted them not only to enjoy the new OPPO F7 and all the amazing features it offers but make the entire purchasing process fun in the meantime. We will continue conducting other similar activities across the country.”

Serena hosts Sarangi Star 2nd season

ISLAMABAD (PR): Serena Hotels Monday hosted a star-studded evening for Season 02 of the Sarangi music initiative. Sarangi is part of the Serena’s Cultural Diplomacy Initiative which aims to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of Pakistan. Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, said, “Serena continues to actively work on community support programmes, such as including Sarangi that provides a platform to young and talented musicians to engage with wider audiences”.

Sarangi Season 02 also began with an online competition that allowed amateur bands to compete amongst other bands. Open to all ages and genders, the competition ran through the official page of Serena Hotels on Facebook. The finalists were chosen by a professional and well known jury panel comprising of Hadiqa Kiani, Nizar Lalani and Sarmad Ghafoor based on their submissions.

The top 06 finalists of Sarangi Season 02 entertained the audience through the live performances. Ans Rehmani from Rahim Yar Khan was declared the best performer for whom Serena Hotels will produce a debut song at Pakistan’s leading sound studio along with a professional music video.

8th UOL convocation held

LAHORE (PR): Degrees, gold medals and awards were conferred upon as many as 6000+ graduates in the 8th UOL Convocation held Monday at the main campus of the University of Lahore. The number of UOL alumni after this convocation has reached 27,000+ with 37,500+ existing students. The 8th UOL convocation was attended by graduating students, their parents, teachers, and staff and faculty members. 188 Gold Medals Awards for Exceptional Academic Excellence and prizes were given to the toppers this year.

Chairman BOG UOL Awais Raoof welcomed the guests and congratulated the graduates and their parents. He said that UOL had started its journey of knowledge in 1999 and today it has made a name for itself because of its groundbreaking research and quality education. Provincial Minister of Higher Education Punjab Raza Ali Gilani, while addressing the convocation, congratulated all graduates and their parents. He said UOL was one of the finest institutions that were building positive image of the country.