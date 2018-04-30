Share:

SADIQABAD-Education plays a key role in the development of a nation. Youths are a valuable asset to the country. They should be imparted quality education so that they would be able to serve their country in a befitting way.

These views were expressed by Deputy District Officer Education Ashraf Khan Chandia during an address to the annual prize distribution ceremony of Govt Primary School, Chak 11/NP, Union Council Muhammadpur Lamma here. Shafiqur Rehman, tehsil coordinator of Chief Minister Monitoring Force, also attended the ceremony. Students and teachers were awarded prizes at the end of the ceremony.

TRANSFORMER INSTALLED

Locals heaved a sigh of relief after the installation of a new 200kv transformer in Aslam Town. PML-N worker Afzal had called on Minister of State for Industries and Production Sardar Arshad Khan Leghari and apprised him of poor functioning of an old transformer installed in their area. The minister directed the officials concerned to install a 200kv transformer in the area to facilitate locals. Afzal inaugurated the transformer, saying the PML-N would continue serving the masses without any discrimination.