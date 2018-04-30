Share:

SIALKOT-Deputy Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan Jens Jokisch has said that German Chamber of Commerce and Industry was being activated in Islamabad to develop business-to-business contacts and further strengthen the bilateral trade ties.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of the exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The German deputy ambassador added that Germany was much keen to develop mutual trade ties with Pakistan. He pledged that Germany would also help flourish the Sialkot-Pakistan's sports goods and SMEs sector in Pakistan. He said that there was dire need of proper and effective marketing of the Sialkot-made export products in Germany. He said that most of the German people use the Pakistan made sports goods especially the soccer balls, but they do not know much about Pakistan.

He said that early activation of Germany Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad was much important to boost the mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Germany. He said that promotion of quality education was vital for the national development and prosperity of Pakistan.

During his visit to several industrial units in Sialkot, Mr Jens Jokisch said that Germany was keen to boost mutual trade ties with Pakistan. He stressed a need of making some effective joint efforts to boost mutual trade between Pakistan and Germany. He added that Germany will encourage the regular exchange of the mutual trade delegations between Germany and Pakistan.

In Sialkot, he showed keen interest in the production process of sports goods and surgical instruments. He assured to sincere efforts to ensure the easy access of Sialkot exporters to European Union (EU) markets.

He said that Germany could be a gateway to EU markets for Pakistan. He said that both Germany and Pakistan have been enjoying good friendly and cordial trade relations and now the time was ripe to further strengthen these mutual trade ties as all the things were moving to the right direction.

He said that the more companies of Germany have shown keen interest to invest in Pakistan in different fields especially in energy sector. He said that Germany intended to have developed and strengthened trade relations with Pakistan, adding that the Germany would ensure the easy access of Sialkot exporters to EU and German markets.

SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik said that Pakistan and Germany enjoy friendly relations in all the fields. Germany is the largest economy in Europe. It has been a driver, innovator, and beneficiary of an ever more globalized economy. Germany is the 4th largest trading partner of Pakistan.

The SCCI president emphasised that both the countries must further strengthen economic relations, through facilitation of governments and close coordination of private sectors.

He added that German markets have big demand for the items produced in Sialkot. There is a great potential for establishing joint ventures and business cooperation between German and Sialkot based companies especially in the fields of sports goods, surgical instruments and leather products.

He added that the Sialkot-made footballs, field hockey sticks, cricket gear, and boxing gloves are used in international games including the Olympics and world cups. Most of the developed countries are importing surgical instruments from Sialkot, he said. "In leather products and textile sportswear, we excel in quality and style. Similar is the case with other items produced in Sialkot," he said.