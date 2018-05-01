Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he is trying to improve child health services, particularly in Tharparkar and other far flung areas of the province. He said this during a meeting with a delegation of Child Foundation here at CM House on Monday.

The chief minister said that he had a clear plan to provide best health services for children at every teaching hospital, district headquarters hospital, taluka headquarters hospital and basic health unit. This was motive for working in partnership with the Child Foundation.

The chief minister was told that that the special space or wards given to the Child Foundation at different district hospitals and teaching hospitals would be launched very soon. The child ward to be operated by Child Foundation at Shaheed Benazirabad would open on May 18, Jamshoro on December 18 and Sukkur on December 18.

The chief minister said that he was worried about the situation in Thar where children still need special attention. He directed the Child Foundation to send their professional team to Mithi Civil Hospital to inspect their entire facility and submit him a report within a week on gaps and missing facilities there so that they could be addressed at the earliest. “We have equipped the Civil Hospital, Mithi with all the latest facilities and equipment but still there are child mortality reports which are quite disturbing for me,” he said. “I want you to survey the facilities and the state of their operation at Mithi Hospital and then give me a report to upgrade it in partnership with Child Foundation,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah also said that pharmacies at the teaching hospitals and DHQ and THQ hospitals needed to be improved. “I want to computerise the record of all government hospitals and health facilities so that proper check could be established,” he said.

The chief minister said that medicines were being given to patients at all government facilities in Sindh but overall health services were comparatively better in those government hospitals where private sector was working in partnership with the government. Shah said that he had given special attention to the National Institute of Child Health and its services, equipment is being improved and its satellites would be established all over Sindh.