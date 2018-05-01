Share:

SEOUL - Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has been sued by the ex-husband of his future South Korean bride for allegedly having an affair with her while she was still married, a report said Monday.

South Korea remains a deeply conservative society where extramarital affairs were a criminal offence until 2015, with some offenders - both the straying spouse and the lover - having been slapped with jail terms. Affairs remain grounds for civil legal action.

The 74-year-old former German leader announced in January that he would marry Kim So-yeon, a South Korean translator 26 years his junior, after his fourth marriage fell apart.

Schroeder’s colourful private life and multiple marriages previously earned him the nickname “Audi man”, a reference to the German carmaker’s four-ring symbol. Kim and her husband divorced in November.