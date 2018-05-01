Share:

Islamabad - The government Monday increased the prices of Motor Spirit (MS) 92 RON Petrol by Rs 1.70 per litre and High Speed Diesel by Rs2.31 per litre. The increase represents about half the amount suggested by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

According to the Finance Division notification, the government increased the prices of Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) by Rs 3.41 per litre and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs3.55 per litre.

As a result, the price of petrol will increase from Rs 86 per litre to Rs.87.70 per litre, HSD45 to Rs98.76 per litre from Rs 96, SKO Rs79.87 per litre from Rs76.46 and LDO to Rs68.85 per litre from Rs65.30 per litre.

The finance division said despite a tight fiscal environment, the PM declined to pass on the full impact of increase in petroleum prices to the consumers and decided that the government will absorb almost 50 percent of the impact of increase.

The Ogra had proposed an increase of up to 10.6 percent in the prices of various petroleum products for the month of May. The Ogra had proposed increase in the price of Petrol by Rs3.22 per litre or 3.7%, HSD by Rs5.02 per litre 5.2%, SKO by Rs6.97 per litre or 9.1% and LDO by Rs6.95 per litre or10.6 %.

Sale of petroleum products is a major revenue earner for the government. At present, two types of taxes are being charged from consumers — petroleum levy and general sales tax.

Against the standard rate of 17 percent GST, currently the government is charging 31 percent GST on high speed diesel and 17 percent on other petroleum products including petrol, kerosene oil and LDO.

In addition to GST, the government was charging highest rates of PDL from the consumers. The prices will be effective from 1st of May 2018 till midnight on 31st May 2018.